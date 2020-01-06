All Events LLC hosts annual Small Town Bridal Show

Monongalia and Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Sunday, the fifth annual Small Town Bridal Show was hosted at Mylan Parks Expo Center by All Events LLC.

The show gave patrons the opportunity to meet face-to-face with vendors, taste cake, watch fashion shows, and even win some prizes. Over 100 vendors filled the expo center giving demonstrations. General admission to the event was $5 online and $8 at the door. A VIP package offered future brides’ early entry, extra entry for the grand prize, and a special gift.

“We sell a little bit of everything so it’s kind of a one stop shop for our brides so that they don’t have to worry so much about doing their wedding planning,” said Ashley Brown, co-owner of All Events LLC.

The grand prize of wedding coordination, cake, photos, DJ services, catering, make up, an officiant, bouquet, and all-day videography. That grand prize packages is valued more than $8,000 and the winner must be present to claim the prize.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories