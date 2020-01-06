All Events LLC hosts annual Small Town Bridal Show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Sunday, the fifth annual Small Town Bridal Show was hosted at Mylan Parks Expo Center by All Events LLC.

The show gave patrons the opportunity to meet face-to-face with vendors, taste cake, watch fashion shows, and even win some prizes. Over 100 vendors filled the expo center giving demonstrations. General admission to the event was $5 online and $8 at the door. A VIP package offered future brides’ early entry, extra entry for the grand prize, and a special gift.

“We sell a little bit of everything so it’s kind of a one stop shop for our brides so that they don’t have to worry so much about doing their wedding planning,” said Ashley Brown, co-owner of All Events LLC.

The grand prize of wedding coordination, cake, photos, DJ services, catering, make up, an officiant, bouquet, and all-day videography. That grand prize packages is valued more than $8,000 and the winner must be present to claim the prize.