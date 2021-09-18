Alpine Lake Resort hosts annual Oktoberfest Celebration

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – Alpine Lake Resort hosted its annual Oktoberfest Saturday to celebrate the tradition that began in Germany in 1810.

Organizers of the event stated the resort is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and that the resort itself is modeled after the European landscape. There were many activities for attendees such as a beer stein holding contest, horse and carriage rides, crafts and face painting.

“It’s a close-nit community, we have a little over 500 homes, and we are a community, a caring community. So, it’s not like a big city, we know a lot of people, they know us. So, if somebody gets sick we take care of them,” said Birgit Stock, a community member of Alpine Lake, and organizer of Oktoberfest.

Many of the attendees stated the event of Oktoberfest is much about the comradery and the celebration of the community through food and drink.

“To do this is a pleasure for me, okay. Some people identify with this time of year, with this type of joy, with this type of music,” said Gary Wotherspoon, a musician at Alpine Resorts Oktoberfest.

Wotherspoon added Oktoberfest is a celebration of the season bringing folks together. He stated that in years past Oktoberfest was celebrated by those in agriculture who celebrated bringing in the crops. He also stated there would be other Oktoberfest events throughout the region.