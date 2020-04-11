American Heart Association urges people to not be afraid of going to hospital for an emergency

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With COVID-19 spreading, people who are possibly suffering from a heart attack or stroke may be reluctant to call 911 with the fear of being exposed to the virus while in the hospital.

Experts from the American Heart Association explain that hospitals are still providing excellent care for patients with these types of emergencies

“Hospitals around the country are still providing quality of care for heart attacks, stroke, and other emergencies and that hasn’t changed,” said Cindy Keely, Director of Quality & Systems Improvement for the American Heart Association”. “Many hospitals in-fact have modified their facilities to care for patients in the safest way possible due to the COVID-19 crisis, some have designated specific areas within the hospital, in the emergency department or even outside of the facility.”

West Virginia is a national leader in heart attacks and strokes, although we find ourselves in a pandemic emergencies still happen. If you’re experiencing symptoms it’s important to get to the hospital as quickly as possible.



Although medical experts are giving attention to COVID-19 patients, hospitals and doctors are still prepared to treat emergencies and you shouldn’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 if you’re experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.

The American Heart Association also has tips on how to stay safe when leaving your home.