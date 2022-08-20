MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From Saturday to Sunday, the 8th Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is being held at the Morgantown Event Center after a two year hiatus.

The Tattoo Expo features some of the best tattoo artists in the nation right here in Morgantown for the weekend.

This event is open to everyone and you can even get a tattoo on site all weekend long by your favorite artists.

2022 W.V. Tattoo Expo in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

“Anybody that comes we want to make sure they leave with the tattoo they want and we just like to spend the weekend promoting tattoos and body art, also to show everyone what safe and professional tattoos do look like,” said Rocco Cunningham, Organizer and Promoter of the W.Va. Tattoo Expo. “Every tattooer here is licensed by the Mon. County Health Department. They are inspected and approved.”

Additionally, the Tattoo Expo will be holding tattoo competitions, Miss West Virginia Tattoo competition, the tattoo of the day and much more.

If you missed the 2022 W.Va. Tattoo Expo today you can still catch it going on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Morgantown Event Center.

“Everybody is just excited, the expo really is just like a big family reunion every year and the support from the community has been absolutely amazing, we all love Morgantown and we are so happy to finally be able to come back,” said Cunningham.

To find out more information about the 2022 W.Va. Tattoo Expo, click here.