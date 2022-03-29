CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An anonymous donor has made a large contribution to a local foundation that serves part of West Virginia. $1 million was donated as matching funds for the Double your Impact Challenge to support Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. (YCF).

YCF supports services and organizations in five counties: Harrison, Monongalia, Marion, Preston, Taylor.

As of March 29, $340,000 has been collected from donations and then matched by the anonymous donor. Any funds from the $1 million donation not used by the end of the campaign will be lost.

“I don’t want to leave a dollar on the table, I want to match the entire million. So, we need everyone’s help to meet that million-dollar match because we don’t want to leave a dollar behind. Every dollar benefits our community in north central West Virginia so everyone has a reason to want to support this matching opportunity,” said Patty Showers Ryan, Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. President.

Donors can choose from two options on how their money is used:

YCF IMPACT Fund:

This unrestricted endowment fund provides flexible grantmaking for the community’s greatest needs. Currently, the IMPACT Fund is only able to support 4% of the grant dollars requested through YCF’s Community Grant program.

Donations of any amount (up to a total maximum of $900,000) to the YCF IMPACT Fund will be matched. Gifts of $10,000 and greater may create an endowed fund in honor or memory of loved ones. Pledges are accepted over a 5-year period.

Grant awards are selected annually through a competitive grant application process via the YCF Grant Committee and approved by the YCF Board of Directors.

This fund may also be used in times of community emergencies with no application process as approved by the YCF Board of Directors.

YCF Addiction Prevention Initiative Fund:

This newly endowed fund is intended to support programs geared to lessen and alter the destructive impact of alcohol and drug addiction on children and their families through education and professional support at the grassroots level.

Funding to support immediate needs and grant requests.

Matching funds (up to a total maximum of $100,000) will be added to this permanent endowment.

Applications will be accepted annually through YCF’s Community Grant application.

Gifts can be pledged over a 5-year period.

The Double Your Impact Challenge will run until December 31, 2022. To donate or learn more about the $1 million match campaign, click here. For more information, call (304) 296-3433.