Art gallery helping fight against food insecurity

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A new art gallery in Westover has a goal to help the Monongalia County community as a whole. Galactic Panther held its grand opening on December 19th, showcasing art from artists both local and abroad.

The art displayed in the gallery are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to local food shelters, to help fight food insecurity.

Eli Pollard, the owner of Galactic Panther, said he hopes that people will support him by coming out and visiting his gallery, and he in turn can help the community right back. Pollard wants to have larger gatherings for gallery showings and short film screenings, once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; while he waits, he continues to add artwork to be shown.

In particular, Pollard hopes to fight against food insecurity in children. He has a child of his own, and understands kids can sometimes be too shy to admit they need food.

According to a 2019 study conducted by the USDA, nearly 14% of children face food insecurity issues. Pollard hopes to help lower that number.