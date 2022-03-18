ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – On Friday, the Arthurdale Heritage Foundation hosted a maple syrup making event just outside of their center to show the Appalachian technique and time-honored tradition to spectators.

Oak Grove Farms, which are friends with the foundation, were on hand to show the onlookers the process of making the syrup. Those who stopped to visit could also partake in a sampling of the farm fresh maple syrup which is also sold in the Arthurdale Heritage Foundation gift shop.

“So, maple syrup wasn’t done here in Arthurdale but it’s been done all over the state of West Virginia. And West Virginia is not one of the top maple syrup producers in the state. This is some thing that has been done for generations. And the way were doing it here today with a large kettle over an open flame is a traditional way to do maple syrup,” said Elizabeth Satterfield, Curator and Director of Education at Arthurdale Heritage Inc. 17

Officials said Arthurdale was founded on the idea of education and lifelong learning and that the original homesteaders were taught a lot of different skills that have been passed down.

“Things have changed, so we do adapt what the programs we offer, we try and stick to the original ideas and the original intention of we’re here to learn, educate all ages, have opportunities for everyone,” Satterfield said.

Arthurdale was the first of 99 homestead new deal communities across the country and was also a pet project of Eleanor Roosevelt. Officials said Roosevelt helped found the community and that the first homestead family moved into Arthurdale in 1934 with 165 families settling on the land.