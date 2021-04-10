Arthurdale Heritage Museum holds goat yoga

ARTHURDALE, W.Va. — Goat yoga! No need to say more.

Goats wandered around during the class.

The Arthurdale Heritage Museum held a goat yoga session on Saturday afternoon. About 20 people gathered in an enclosed space and followed a yoga instructor while goats grazed next to the mats. The museum has a farm on site, so the goats were able to make their way up the road where the yoga session took place.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Claire Tryon, who works for the Arthurdale Heritage Museum through AmeriCorps. “But it’s a nice day to be outside and just spend some time having a little bit of fun with some animals.”

Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. is planning on having more goat yoga sessions throughout the season, as well as a number of other events. Check out the museums Facebook page for information on upcoming events.