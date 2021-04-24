Attorney General’s office helps community on national drug take back day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day, and the office of the Attorney General of West Virginia did its part to contribute. Bins were set up across the Mountain State for people to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

The push to safely get rid of unwanted drugs is so they do not end up in the hands of someone battling substance abuse or addiction. Bins were set up at pharmacies across the state where community members can bring whatever drugs they do not want.

Leftover drugs can come from either an overprescription, where a doctor prescribes too many pills to a patient, or if the patient passes away before all of the medicine can be taken. Having the stations set up to get rid of the medicine is a way to curb any potential drug problem.

Garbage bags were filled with leftover and unwanted drugs.

“We had several bags last time and every time we have a great response,” said Rita McCrobie, a consumer advocate for the office of the Attorney General. “It’s just another way of making the community safer.”

At the station, along with bins to dispose of the drugs, there was information about how else to safely get rid of unwanted drugs. For more information, visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website by clicking here.