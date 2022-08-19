The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society opened their doors to the public. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As students are heading back to school, the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society (RHS) has decided to host the Back To School Model Railroad Exhibit in the Mountaineer Mall on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Aug. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For no cost at all, visitors can see the work the RHS has put into new HO scale and O gauge model railroads, with a N scale model railroad also being worked on.

There will be free magazines, railroad postcards, tourist railroad, hobby shop information and railroad historical displays available.

Five White Elephant tables will also be set up, containing used LIONEL and HO train items for sale, and children can look forward to receiving “Fun Packs” filled with railroad, model railroad information and coloring sheets.

To learn more about the event or the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, call 304-276-1046.

According to the RHS, donations will be accepted.