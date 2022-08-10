MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Northwestern Mutual of Morgantown partnered with Court Appointed Special Advocates in Monongalia and Preston Counties, better known as CASA For Kids, and sponsored the backpack donation project on Wednesday.

CASA is a non-profit organization of volunteers who are appointed by a judge to speak for the best interests with children that are going through the foster system.

These volunteers help children with any needs they may have and foster children do not have much of anything while moving place to place.

“These backpacks are important for our kids cause a lot of times when they come into care they come in with nothing, they pack up their things in sometimes a trash bag and that’s what they transport their items from one place to another,” said Crissi Christy, CASA For Kids Mon. and Preston Counties Executive Director.

Every backpack at Northwestern Mutual was personalized with the child’s name stitched on it and had their favorite colors.

Each backpack is filled with love for foster kids 12 & older, and it comes filled with a new pair of shoes, a watch, school supplies, water bottles, and much more.

Packing backpacks with school supplies. (WBOY Image)

Packing supplies in the backpacks. (WBOY Image)

Grabbing water bottles for the backpacks. (WBOY Image)

Sweatshirts and other items for the backpack. (WBOY Image)

Backpacks fully packed. (WBOY Image)

CASA For Kids accepting the donation of backpacks from Northwestern Mutual. (WBOY Image)

Taking the backpacks to the car for CASA For Kids. (WBOY Image)

Loading CASA’s car. (WBOY Image)

“Some of our kids, too, have never had anything that has had their name on it or anything that has been specialized or personalized for them,” Christy said.

This is the fifth year that Northwestern Mutual of Morgantown has teamed up with CASA for Kids for the Backpack Donation Project.

Northwestern Mutual donates backpacks to CASA For Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties. (WBOY Image.)

“The backpacks—it’s not just a backpack—it means so much to these kids, so we just really want to thank the community for their support and especially Northwestern Mutual,” Christy said.

If you would like to make a donation, volunteer, or find out more information about CASA For Kids Monongalia and Preston Counties click here.

On Sept. 24, 2022, CASA For Kids will host the 2nd Annual CASA For Kids Golf Tournament at the Preston County Country Club.