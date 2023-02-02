MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three teams battled it out in a bartending challenge at Kegler’s Clubhouse for the second year in a row to raise money for United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

The three teams were the legal team, the banking team, and the real estate team. Kegler’s guest could tip their favorite bartender in person or through a text-to-give option by simply texting the word BLUEJEAN to 91999 and then picking the team they wanted to make their donation to. Officials with United Way said all the money raised stays in the two counties, providing support to 36 programs at 27 agencies, as well as internal United Way programs, including the Helpful Harvest Food Program, WV211, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and the Family Resource Network.

“The support that we are able to give everyone here in Mon and Preston Counties is so vital. And so, we have so many generous donors throughout our counties that do so much. But the money raised truly does stay here and it helps so many in need in our community,” said Sabrina Cave, United Way Board of Directors Vice President of Monongalia and Preston Counties. “We wanted a sort of fun bartending challenge and the bling came with jewelry, so again thank you to Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry, but one of the things we just thought would make it sort of a fun casual night out, so we kind of termed it Blue Jeans and Bling so that everybody would be comfortable and have a little bit of fun as well with the bling.”

All the proceeds from the event go toward the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties 2023 campaign goal. Officials with United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties said all the money raised at the event goes to make the communities a better place.

“Our goal is $1.3 million; We are nearing the end of our campaign, but we still have a long way to go. So, tonight is another opportunity for people to give in a fun way to get towards our big lofty goal,” said Amanda Mazey, Co-Chair of the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties campaign. “So many people here in Mon and Preston Counties rely on the generosity of United Way so they can’t do what they do in the community without the help of everybody who does give to the United Way.”

Team members were sporting pieces of jewelry from Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry store during the event, and if one of these pieces was purchased, the jewelry store will donate 15% of the proceeds to the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.