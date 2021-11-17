Bartending battle raises money for 2022 United Way Campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four teams of two battled behind the bar at Kegler’s Clubhouse Morgantown Wednesday evening to see who the best bartender is earning prizes and bragging rights for raising the most money for the 2022 United Way Campaign.

This was the inaugural event of their Blue Jeans and Bling bartending battle fundraiser that featured eight well-known women in the community serving drinks and earning tips for the campaign. Officials with United Way said all the money raised stays in the two counties, providing support to 39 programs at 26 agencies, as well as internal United Way programs, including the Helpful Harvest Food Program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, WV211, and the Monongalia County Family Resource Network.

“This is a fun twist on fundraising, right, it’s a fun way to go out, meet women, hang out with your friends, your coworkers. Blue Jeans and Bling gives us a unique opportunity for women to bartend tonight, and tip well. And all of that money goes to the united way campaign,” said Sabrina Cave, Co-Chair for Women United. “I can’t say enough about the importance of United Way to Monongalia and Preston Counties. The Agencies that we help fund and the amazing work they do in our communities is outstanding.”

All the proceeds from the event go toward the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties 2022 Campaign goal.

“United Way does so much in the Monongalia and Preston County area. So, why not have like a fun event, especially after the pandemic, right. We’re all kind of itching to get out and have some fun. So, this is a great evening to be with your friends and your family. Come out, eat, have a few drinks, and then just bid on the silent auction items. So, it’s just a fun evening,” said Amanda Mazey, Emcee for the United Way Blue Jean and Bling fundraiser.

The Blue Jeans and Bling Bartending Battle event was organized by Women United, an affinity group of the local United Way, is sponsored by Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry, Park & Madison Boutique and Kegler’s bar. The winners of the evening’s festivities will receive a $500 gift cards to Jacqueline’s and a pair of jeans from Park & Madison Boutique.