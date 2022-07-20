MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission has plans to open a gateway, bringing prosperity and better access to Mylan Park.

Commissioners submitted a grant application to fund the massive project at their meeting this morning in Morgantown. The Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity Program is a federal program that would bring in $95 million to expand exit 155 off of I-79 from Star City to Mylan Park.

The state has already committed $67 million to overhaul the often dangerous two-lane road leading into the rapidly expanding Mylan Park recreation and business complex.

Monongalia County Commissioner, Tom Bloom, said the timing is perfect to apply for the grant and move forward with infrastructure that will benefit the entire state for the next fifty years.

Bloom said, “It’s 95 million but it can go up to 500 million. But the key is, we’re not only shovel ready but we have the community putting money in, we have businesses putting money in, Westridge, we have the ARPA funds going in and we believe that’s a better selling point when we apply for this grant.”

Commissioners also committed $10 million to build a new 911 center at the Morgantown Industrial Park. To get a link with all the details for the Mylan Park Project, click here.