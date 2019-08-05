Breaking News
Black Bear village has opened their doors in Granville

Monongalia and Preston
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A new luxury style living facility has officially opened in Granville, with one-of-a-kind amenities.

The complex houses 250, one and two bedroom apartments looking over the city of Morgantown.

“We’re very convenient to the interstate and to shopping and to the restaurants around. We felt like this was something that was needed just for the professional community. Upscale amenities, we have luxury amenities that no one else offers in this area,” said Vicki Counts, property manager.

Black Bear Village offers a heated, salt water pool, indoor golf simulator, theater room, yoga studio, rooftop lounge and basketball court.

