MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — As West Virginia University’s spring semester begins to wrap up, the 18th Blue & Gold Mine Sale will be making its return to Morgantown in just a few weeks.

According to a release from the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, the sale will take place at the east concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, May 13, 2023, beginning at 7 a.m. for its early-bird special.

Admission for the early-bird special is $5, and it becomes free after 9 a.m. At the end of the day, there will be a special 50% off sale lasting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. which also has free admission. The bag sale is also making a comeback where you can pay $25 for a bag that the event organizers provide and you get to keep whatever you can fit in it. The bag is for one-time use only.

Donations for the event will be accepted beginning Monday, May 1 and will run through May 10. Donations can be made from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at specified locations in the Morgantown area which are as follows:

Chateau Royale

The top of Falling Run Road

Grant Avenue

Area 81 – Mountaineer Station

College Park Apartments (Willey Street entrance)

WVU Residence Halls (May 1-6 only)

Items accepted for the sale include but are not limited to:

Furniture

Electronics

Clothing

Sporting Goods

Seasonal Decor

Bedding/linens

Books

Kitchen Utensils

Storage Containers

Dishes

Small Appliances

Office Supplies

Items not accepted include televisions, monitors, mattresses, foam mattress toppers and box springs.

The United Way said that money raised from the event will go toward the WVU United Way Campaign which helps several different programs and agencies around Monongalia and Preston Counties.

The United Way is also seeking volunteers to help with the sale, both before and during the event. Volunteers will work to unpack and sort items at the sale as well as help set up. If you’d like to volunteer, you can do so at VolunteerMPC.org or by emailing servando@unitedwaympc.org.