Brides-to-be seeking out vendors for their perfect day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Sunday, Mylan Park hosted the ultimate small-town bridal show at their facility.

Brides speaking to vendors (WBOY Image)

Nearly 80 vendors from north central West Virginia and surrounding states set up to show case what they have to offer brides to be in the area.

Women and their groups were able to sample food and cakes, shop resale market, watch a fashion show, and win prizes for their special day.

The goal of the show is to provide brides with a less stressful planning experience.

“It’s everything in one spot,” Ashley Brown-co producer of small-town bridal show said. “They don’t have to worry about going to 20 different places or calling 20 different people to possibly get what they’re looking for. It’s all here.”

The event was smaller than in previous years due to COVID-19 precautions, but organizers said it’s better to have brides come out and talk to their vendors in person rather than over the phone.

“This is the fun part, and this is the part a lot of the brides had to miss out on,” Brown said. “So, we’re hoping that … the brides that we have coming in now have or the ones that had their wedding planned and had to push it back, maybe even if they have all the vendors and stuff that they needed, they can still come, talk to some people, be entered to win some prizes and still have that planning experience.”

Brides and their groups visiting vendors (WBOY Image)

The 2021 small town bridal show was cancelled because of Covid, and the organizers said they are happy to be back.

“I know there were probably some that had what was considered a micro wedding with their parents, their kids of they had them and that was about it,” Leslie Stalnaker co-producer of small-town bridal show said. “Now Covid is starting to kind of slim down we’re hoping that these brides can get that dream day.”

This year was the 6th annual small town bridal show put on by Doc Vincent entertainment and All Event WV. The next small town bridal event is slated for January 2023.