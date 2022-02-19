BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va – Firefighters and EMTs from around north central West Virginia gathered at the Bruceton-Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday to learn about alternative fuel cars.

The group learned how to safely handle hybrid, electric, natural gas and propane-powered vehicles in the instance of a vehicle accident.

A trainer for the alternative fuel vehicle extrication class uses Jaws of Life to take off the hood of Ford Fusion Hybrid. (WBOY Image)

The class is also helpful in not only learning different things about alternatively-fueled vehicles, but also how newer vehicles are generally constructed.

Bruceton-Brandonville VFD Chief Adam Hoffman said while the alternative-powered vehicles aren’t popular in West Virginia yet, he thinks they will be soon. He also said the training could come in handy with cars from all over traveling on I-68 near his department.

“This is an amazing turnout. We have over 80 firefighters from two states, three counties and 18 fire and EMS departments represented here today. So, clearly, this training was very needed, and we’re super excited we were able to provide it,” said Chief Hoffman.

The demonstration was able to happen with help from the Bruceton-Brandonville VFD, Interstate Rescue Service and Ford Motor Company, who provided a Ford Fusion Hybrid from its research and development division for the class.