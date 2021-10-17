Bruceton Brandonville VFD hosts community fall festival

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – The Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department invited the community out to the department for a fall festival that was held on Sunday.

There was plenty for kids and adults of all ages to participate in such as pumpkin carving, yard games, silent auction, crafts, S’mores and much more. Fire department representatives stated this is just one way to celebrate fall and to gather together as a community.

“We really want the kids to become comfortable being around the firemen. And, you know, we hope this never happens but if the firemen were to come into your home we want them to not be scary and to be friendly and, you know it’s important for that,” said Aubree Riley, Treasurer of the Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. “So, we really want the kids to come out and do the touch a truck and they (the fire department) has a little obstacle course for the kids to go through that they actually use in their fire training. They have training on certain Tuesday nights of the month. And they come and actually do the obstacle course the kids are going to get to do.”

The fire department auxiliary members added they have been doing a lot of fund raising for the department and say the community has been very generous and supportive.

“So, as the auxiliary of the fire department we really have made it important for the kids to become familiar with the fire department,” Riley said.

Members of the fire department auxiliary also said that they would like to extend a thanks to the community for their support through the pandemic.