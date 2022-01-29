Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department host spaghetti Dinner for hurt hunter

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va.- The Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department held a spaghetti dinner on Saturday for a Preston County who was injured in a hunting accident.

Billy Hunt was critically injured while deer hunting in the Preston County woods when both cables on his self-climber deer stand snapped, causing Hunt to fall 25 to 30 feet to the ground below. The fall caused fractures to the fifth, seventh, and eight posterior ribs, a collapsed lung and air in his thoracic cavity.

“As always, our Bruceton Community is phenomenal, they are always here to help us. We had 98 dinners go out the door in the first 45 minutes. So, we are in one of the best communities I would say in Preston County because when there is something going on everybody is here to lend a helping hand,” said Bethany Rosenberger, a cousin of Hunt.

Since the fall, he has been placed back into the hospital due to the injuries and continual complications from the fall. The family said they are very appreciative of the community’s support during their tough time.