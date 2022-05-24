BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – Bruceton School held it’s grand opening for a new book vending machine on Tuesday.

The book machine idea came about after students were unable to get books from the library due to the pandemic and library staffing issues.

The school’s librarians are volunteer only and the school had trouble keeping the library open over the past couple of years. So, Bruceton School wanted to find a way to get books in kids hands, and the book vending machine was the perfect solution.

Students are able to earn tokens from teachers and can use these tokens to get a book that they are able to take home and keep.

Students are excited to get a book from the vending machine. (WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

Student makes book selection. (WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

(WBOY Image.)

Book falling (WBOY Image.)

Book vending machine (WBOY Image.)

“It’s a wonderful site to see the kids excited about reading, to see them excited about getting a book, and to be able to get more books into kids hands, and that’s really what we are trying to do with this,” said Jonas Knotts, the Bruceton School principal.

The book vending machine holds books for all grade levels, from pre-k picture books all the way up to eighth grade chapter novels. It is the first of its kind in Preston County and North Central West Virginia.