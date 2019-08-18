Buffulo Wild Wings hold Wingapalooza for fundraising police event

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Buffalo Wild Wings on University Towne Centre Drive welcomed families to enjoy a great meal and a night of fun, as the Granville Police and Volunteer Fire Department took over the parking for the 2nd Annual Wingapalooza event.

Guests who attended had the one-in-a lifetime chance of touring the emergency vehicles, dunking a police officer or firefighter and also receiving prizes.

100% of the proceeds raised through Wingapalooza will go back into the Granville Police Department for this years Shop With A Cop.

“I think we are the community, we are not disconnected we are in it. We want to take care of our community and our town. Our police and our fire department has done so much for children in our area and for our residents of our town. They are great. It’s a great cause. I encourage everyone to come out and eat some wings,” said Craig Corkrean, Granville Police Chief.

This year will make 11 straight years for the Granville ‘Shop With A Cop’ event. Each year the program aims at making sure hundreds of children receive a deserving Christmas.

Wingapalooza will run until 11pm August 17.