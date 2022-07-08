MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. — Camp Mountaineer received its yearly accreditation on Wednesday from the Boy Scouts of America in order to run its yearly summer camp program.

The process begins in the springtime of each year and involves an assessment of the campgrounds and its activities to ensure the quality and safety standards meet the requirements of the Boy Scouts of America.

This year will be camp director Daniel Flowers’ first year in charge of the camp Camp Mountaineer, and he is a firm believer in the importance of scouting.

“Scouting is still relevant in our community. We have boys and girls from across the state and other states, and it’s a thriving organization that really imparts important life skills on our young people,” Flowers said.

Camp Mountaineer’s high C.O.P.E. course

In 2017 the Boy Scouts of America announced it would allow girls into the program. In practice, this means many troops will have one troop for the boys and another for the girls, and will occasionally intermingle for activities, meetings, or trips.

Scout executive and CEO of Mountaineer Area Council Scott Hanson, says that in many ways summer camp represents the final hurdle of a scout’s year.

“They’ll learn a lot throughout the year with their leaders and their peers, but here’s where they get to put a lot of those skills into action and into play. And it’s not just the outdoor classroom that we have here at camp, there’s a lot of fun and games that go along with the learning atmosphere,” Hanson said.

Hanson also wants people to know that it’s never too late to start scouting. If you or your child have an interest in the program, they can learn more and sign up here.