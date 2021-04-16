Capito, Manchin announce NSF Award to WVU Research Corporation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $50,000 for the West Virginia University Research Corporation (WVURC) through the National Science Foundation (NSF).

“It’s great to see WVU at the center of research into technology that has the potential to save lives. This project aims to advance easy-to-use tech that can provide real time feedback to individuals performing CPR and could potentially improve survival of cardiac arrest both in and out of the hospital. I will continue to be a strong advocate for federal funding that supports projects like this in our colleges and universities right here in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said.

This funding will support a research project that seeks to develop technology to assist the general public, military, first responders, and medical professionals with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“The National Science Foundation continues to be a great partner for West Virginia and our universities. This research project will help design technology that is easy to use and will help guide and provide feedback for first responders, medical professionals and the general public performing CPR. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this important and life-saving research, and I will continue prioritize research and technology development conducted here in the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.