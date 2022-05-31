MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Cheat Lake Rotary Club made a generous donation with a check presentation to Lauren’s Wish on Tuesday.

The club donated $25,000 to help the cause of Lauren’s Wish, which helps those struggling with substance abuse disorder. The organization is housed inside Hazel’s House of Hope, or the old Ramada Inn in Morgantown that recently sustained damage to its roof in a storm earlier this month.

Officials said the funds will get them back on their feet and sustain their staff treating people who are seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse.

“You know, they have nowhere to go. And to expect a different outcome is unrealistic. So, again we have to give them a different environment; a different safe environment, to come, and that is what Lauren’s Wish is all about is giving them that safe place,” said Michael Cole, Founder and Chairman of Lauren’s Wish.

Members of the rotary club said they do a lot in the community and write a lot of small checks. This year they wanted to make a big statement and did that with an investment in Lauren’s Wish.

“There is so many young people right now that are playing Russian roulette, and you have no idea when this may come about, and when it may impact somebody in your family. So, the more rotary can get involved with maybe creating more awareness, helping them create more awareness, creating a place for people to come immediately after, and the episode will help them reach more people and treat more people,” said Kevin Armstrong, President of the Cheat Lake Rotary Club.

The mission of Lauren’s Wish is to create a safe environment for those who are suffering from substance abuse and addiction waiting to get into long term treatment facility.