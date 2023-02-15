CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its Bi-Annual Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser in just a few weeks.

The fundraiser is for adults only (18+) and will take place on Saturday, March 11 at the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department. The event will begin at 7 p.m. but doors will open at 4:30. As of Monday, half of the event tickets had already been purchased. The department said this is one of their most popular fundraisers of the year and frequently sells out.

Poster for the Cheat Lake VFD Drag Queen Bingo event (Courtesy Robin Hearts-Love)

The event will have raffles, 50/50 tickets, eight different bingo games, and four bingo games with modified rules. The kitchen will be open and it will be a BYOB event. There will also be drag performances throughout the evening.

A drag show is a type of performance art where drag artists will impersonate men or women by wearing costumes and makeup as part of a lip-singing, song or dance routine.

Tickets start at 25$ and can be purchased here – all proceeds will go towards the Cheat Lake VFD. This fundraiser has been hosted twice a year by the department for several years, so if you can’t make it in March, you will have another opportunity to attend in mid-October.