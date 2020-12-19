Chestnut Ridge Church puts on first-ever Christmas Meal Giveaway

Staff and volunteers standing by meal kits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For many, 2020 has been a tough year. In recognition of that fact, members of the Chestnut Ridge Church decided to do their part to help.

The congregation raised around $10,350 to buy 200 meal kits worth around $50 each for families in need. Meal kits had: an 8 lbs ham, 2 cans of corn and green beans, cranberry sauce, butter, 5 lbs of potatoes, whipped cream, apple pie, peanut butter, jelly, a loaf of bread, dinner rolls and a bible. Josh Rhodes, the church’s adult ministry pastor, said this event was the first of its kind and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it might become an annual tradition.

“We know there’s a lot of need right now in the community, so our church came together and donated the money,” Rhodes said. “We worked with a ham supplier in Buckhannon, Aldi in Sabraton to purchase all the items, so we’re thinking this could be a new tradition for us.”

Rhodes talking to someone picking up their meal kit

Rhodes said the church had a pre-registration period so 200 families from Monongalia and Preston counties could sign up. Most of the meal kit recipients are not part of the congregation.

But Rhodes said that makes no difference.

“A lot of the stories that they’re even sharing today — just loss of jobs, health concerns, just honestly — just kind of in poverty, so to know they’ll have a Christmas dinner this next week is so rewarding,” Rhodes said. “It’s a blessing for them, but it’s a blessing for our church to be able to give back as well.”

The event was sponsored by the congregation and run by it as well. Helping Rhodes on Saturday morning were some staff members and volunteers from the congregation. Organizers met earlier in the week to pack nonperishable items and then early on Saturday morning to gather the perishable ones.

To see his fellow congregants coming together to support their community through their faith left Rhodes feeling happy.

Staff and volunteers waiting for the next vehicle

“It’s incredible,” Rhodes said. “Something we’ve said all year is ‘it’s definitely been a challenging year, but it’s really been a year for our church to step up’. So whether it’s blood drives, or food drives, or things like this, I think it’s really made our church family stronger trying to look for ways to serve the community.”

He added.

“We just love our community and we know that God has us here and we want to be a place to meet physical needs and spiritual needs. We really are a church for everyone, so it’s just an honor and a privilege to serve the community however we can.”