City council approves new body camera systems for officers

WESTOVER, W.Va. – During last night’s meeting, the Westover City Council unanimously approved new body camera systems for police officers.

During the meeting, Chief Joe Adams introduced a live-scan system from IDEMIA, which upgrades finger print image quality. Adams also presented an Axon taser battery-operated body camera system.

The current systems requires officers’s body cameras to record during all calls. However, the new system makes the margin for human error much smaller.

“We’re just trying to mitigate the human factor a little bit. When they pull their taser out and they turn it on, the cameras going to go off,” said Police Chief Joe Adams.

The system will also turn on the cameras of other officers in the vicinity once the taser is activated. The money for this new system will come from the recent CARES Act.