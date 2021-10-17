City of Morgantown hosts Last Days of Summer concerts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown hosted a free Last Days of Summer concert at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

The live music featured The JukeBox Band and North of Mason-Dixon both band out of the Pittsburgh area. Organizers of the event say it is a great opportunity for the community to take advantage of this end of the season outdoor event before winter comes.

“This is great, we had a huge party on the 4th of July, and then its been a rough a summer and so we wanted to do something. We really, you know, build the amphitheater down here so that we can have concerts and bring community members out here on a weekly basis in the summer, that’s the dream,” said Vincent Kitch, Director of Arts and Cultural Development.

Organizers said that not having public gatherings for live music performances due to the pandemic was a tough time for all, but now they are about to have those interactions and gatherings with caution.

“We’re having events at the Met. We had a sold-out event of The Who at the Met recently and there is a few more events scheduled there. And we’ve had a couple here at the amphitheater,” Kitch said. “It’s just really great to have people be able to get out and enjoy music and have some time out, especially outdoors.”

Kitch also said that events like the Last Days of Summer are events they hope to host more regularly at the park amphitheater.