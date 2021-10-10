Community members hosts Chestnut Festival

Rowlesburg, W.Va.

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – Community members in Rowlesburg came together for the 13th annual Chestnut Festival.  

Vendors set up tables and sold products like honey and crafts. Representatives from the American Chestnut Foundation were also in attendance.  

Organizers said they were pleased with how many people came out on the beautiful day. The heart of the festival is the grill where volunteers cook up some chestnuts.  

“The idea is to get people interested in eating the chestnuts, seeing the value of them,” George Nassif/ chairman of the Rowlesburg Revitalization Committee said. “These chestnuts are Chinese chestnuts. American chestnut tree there aren’t enough of them to produce as the Chinese do and so we get people interested they, people like to have the good food.” 

The event took place in the Rowlesburg Community Park.  

