Conquer Chiari Walk Across America brings awareness to Morgantown community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Conquer Chiari Walk Across America held walks all across the United States over the weekend, including in Monongalia County.

The organization started its events at the WVU Erickson Alumni Center at 9 a.m., before taking a walk down Patteson Dr. in Morgantown.

Event attendees received lunch, entered in raffles, and heard from several guest speakers, including WVU’s Head Football Coach, Neal Brown, after he arrived back at his Morgantown home at 5:30 a.m. following a loss at the University of Oklahoma on Saturday evening.

Neal Brown, Head Football Coach at WVU, speaks to event Conquer Chiari Walk Across America attendees

Also in attendance were the WVU Dance Team, the WVU Men’s Basketball team and the Mountaineer Mascot.

The event was able to raise $42,000 to help with researching Chiari.

Debbie Williams, organizer for the Conquer Chiari Walk Across America Morgantown site, said the event is important to her, as her daughter was diagnosed with Chiari when she was 16.

“I do it for her. I do it for the rest of the community,” said Williams. “I do it for all of these Chiarians because they need to get their voice heard and we need to raise awareness. We need to have knowledge for our physicians so that they know what these people are going through.”

According to Conquer Chiari’s website, “Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder where the bottom part of the brain, the cerebellum, descends out of the skull and crowds the spinal cord, putting pressure on both the brain and spine and causing many symptoms.”

It affects about 300,000 people in the United States.

You can learn more about Chiari and Conquer Chiari by visiting their website here.