BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cooper’s Rock State Park hosted its annual Celebration of the Outdoors festival on Saturday.

The celebration took place at the pavilion right before the scenic overlook with free, family-friendly activities to get into.

12 News spoke with Cooper’s Rock Foundation president, David Hopkinson, on why the foundation chose to host the event.

“We’re having our annual celebration of the outdoors festival. We’ve been doing this every year for 30 years, it’s a collection of free, family-friendly activities that we do to bring people out and enjoy Cooper’s Rock State Forest,” Hopkinson said.

Some of the activities available for attendees included a tree-identifying nature walk, an interactive scavenger hunt, a Halloween costume contest as well as a food and bake sale to raise funds for the organization.

WVU students even came out to the celebration to do a citizen science project involving forest exploration while the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group gave demonstrations of search and rescue dogs.

Cooper’s Rock has a number of events coming in the winter which you can learn about through the state park’s website.