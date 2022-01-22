Crossfit Morgantown honors late owner with workout

Over 200 people participated in a workout as a tribute to Jeff Giosi. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Members of Crossfit Morgantown paid tribute to the gym’s late owner, Jeff Giosi, on Saturday. Over 250 people participated in a specialized workout, either at the gym or at home.

Jeff took over as owner of Crossfit Morgantown in 2014 and was in charge there until his passing in January 2021. After his sudden passing, the gym hosted a workout of the day in his honor. After seeing the support from the community, Jeff’s wife, Sarah Giosi, was inspired to have another workout in 2022.

“In the past year, I’ve gotten to see what community is. And we are so fortunate to be here in the state of West Virginia, in Mon County. We have this incredible support system and community, and I don’t just mean people that love us — I mean strangers,” said Giosi.

Each part of the workout represented a significant number in Jeff’s life. Due to COVID, the workout was split up into heats spread out throughout the day to make the workout an all-day affair.

