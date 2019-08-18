Crossfit Ridgeline hosts third annual quadrathlon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The third annual Ridgeline Quadrathalon gave participants a early start to the day Saturday, as athletes and novices from near and fair came to test their wits at a host of challenges.

The quadrathalon ran 5 events including a rowing 5k, 1 mile run, 1000 yard swim, another 1 mile run, and a 5 mile bike.

Participants who attended said they feel it was a fun way of challenging one self, all while getting to know the people around you.

Mike Duplaga

“When I started crossfit six years ago I thought I was in shape until I did crossfit, but the big thing that I can say about crossfit is it is for every level, every individual. Everything can be modified, everything can be adjusted and you just work your way up. The camaraderie is what it’s all about,” said Mike Duplaga, 4x WV Fittest male in 50&up ranking.

Crossfit Ridgeline currently holds classes for all ages and levels. For more information on how to join, head to http://www.crossfitridgeline.com/