MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As COVID, flu and RSV cases rise, many are looking for medications but just can’t find them.

Due to high demand, CVS Pharmacies have limited the number of children’s medications customers can buy. In store and online customers are only able to buy two children’s pain relief products at a time.

However, in north central West Virginia, Children’s Tylenol is hard to find. Online, several different types of the medication are not available for shipping including “Children’s Tylenol Pain + Fever Relief Medicine 4 fl. ounces” in all four different flavors and “Tylenol Children’s Acetaminophen Pain + Fever Ages 2-111″ in 4 fl. ounces and 8 fl. ounces.

In-store is no different. CVS Pharmacies in Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg all didn’t have any Children’s Tylenol in stock on Tuesday. One CVS Pharmacy in Weston was down to its last two Children’s Tylenol bottles, according to a pharmacist.

CVS Pharmacy, Monongalia County 1000 Pineview Drive, Morgantown – sold out of Children’s Tylenol

CVS Pharmacy, Marion County 300 Fairmont Avenue, Fairmont – sold out of Children’s Tylenol

CVS Pharmacy, Harrison County 701 E Main Street, Clarksburg – sold out of Children’s Tylenol

CVS Pharmacy, Lewis County 250 Court Street, Weston – Children’s Tylenol ages 2 – 11 only two in stock.

“We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items.” Matt Blanchette, senior manager of retail communications at CVS Pharmacy, said in a statement to 12 News.