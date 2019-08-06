Cybersecurity workshop hosted at WVU

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A Cybersecurity Workshop was held Tuesday in the Mountainlair of West Virginia University.

The workshop was hosted by Mountaineer Technology Consultants and specifically catered to non-profit organizations.

The workshop’s main goal was to excuse the myth that technology has to be expensive. Majority Owner of Mountaineer Technology Solutions Booker Walton said that there are ways for non-profits to be within budget and still afford the latest technology.

“We want non-profits to see that there are ways for them to mitigate costs by doing preventative maintenance instead of waiting for something to happen where it’s going to be much more prohibitive to a non-profit that doesn’t have the money, the budget, to go ahead and fix those problems,” said Walton. “So, if we’re able to do preventative maintenance, both through backup, both through anti-virus, we can save them a ton of money.”

Both small- and medium-sized businesses are attacked about 4,000 times a day. $445 billion is lost annually to cyber-crime and espionage across the entire world economy.