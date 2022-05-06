MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown now has a place where you can get one of America’s favorite breakfast foods both day and night.

Day and Night Cereal Bar held it’s grand opening in Morgantown this afternoon. The nostalgic restaurant offers a variety of cereals that both kids and adults will remember and specialty milk shakes.

Co-owner Ray Booker said, “We wanted to bring something back for the kids in the community, something for the families. There’s a lot of bars on High Street, a lot of night clubs and stuff, but we’re here, we’re doing it for the kids and they are going to love it.”

The co-owners got the idea from family members who already operate a cereal bar in Charlotte North Carolina. They say the timing was perfect to come home to Morgantown and open up a family oriented business.

Co-owner Shawny Badger said, “I drove down High Street seeing everything was for sale due to COVID, and everything just clicked. So we came here.”

Day and Night Cereal is located on High Street in Morgantown and is open 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information, check out their Instagram and Facebook.