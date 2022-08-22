MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The deadline is fast approaching for those who wish to apply for the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board.

Anyone wanting to apply must submit their application to the City Clerk’s office by 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. To obtain application forms, you can call the City Clerk’s office at 304-284-7439 or visit the City of Morgantown’s website.

During previous discussions, it was established that the Board would consist of nine members appointed by the city council. Members of the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board must be at least 18 years of age and are required to reside and/or work within city limits. They must also not be a former employee of the Morgantown Police Department or be an immediate family member of the Morgantown city administration, city council or Morgantown Police Department.

Established in 2021, the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board is meant to allow citizen participation in “reviewing Police Department policies, practices and procedures” and promote the availability of data relating to said police practices and procedures.

The journey has not been completely straightforward however. The Monongalia-Preston Fraternal Order of Police has objected to the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board in the past.

For more information about the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board, visit the City of Morgantown’s website.