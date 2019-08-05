Decker’s Creek receives AARP grant

ARTHURDALE, W.Va.- Decker’s Creek’s Trailhead Park received a grant from AARP to help provide improvements to the area.

The grant will go towards site furniture and other amenities, as well as new programs such as a bike maintenance class. Preston County Parks and Recreation said that they appreciate the grant because it will help to bring more people into the area.

“Preston County has so much natural beauty and landscapes, but we need more parks. I hear it time and time again. It’s been identified in community surveys, so we just need to develop more opportunities for people to be able to get outside and use the facilities like the trails,” said executive director Emily Carlson.

The Preston County Parks and Recreation Commission said that they have been working towards the grant for months and are excited to see it move forward.