DHHR announces free COVID-19 testing for Monongalia and Preston counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have announced COVID-19 testing locations for five counties, including Monongalia and Preston counties next week.

COVID-19 testing will be held in Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Preston and Wayne counties with support from local health departments and state and community partners on July 10 and 11.

Testing in Monongalia County will be held at the Morgantown Farmer’s Market at 400 Spruce Street on July 10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and at 661 Green Bag Road on July 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Testing in Preston County will be held at Kingwood Elementary School at 207 S. Price Street on July 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Further information on this upcoming testing can be found on the DHHR’s website.