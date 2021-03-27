Doggy Easter Egg Hunt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pampered 4 Paws and Alpha Veterinary Services teamed up to host their annual Easter Egg Hunt and Shot Clinic.

Over 50 dogs came out to play in the kiddie pool, take an Easter-themed picture, and get their shots that were administrated by AVS. Dogs were also able to sniff around for eggs filled with treats and prizes.

Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia was also in attendance taking donations and talking to people about upcoming pet adoptions

Pampered 4 Paws is a doggy daycare, a grooming salon, and boarding facility located in Morgantown.

All proceeds from this event went towards Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia.

To learn more information about Pampered 4 Paws you can check out their website. To donate or learn more information on how to adopt a pet you can check out the Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia website and Facebook Page.