MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia (AFNCWV) held their annual Dog Pool Day fundraiser at the Marilla Pool in Morgantown.

The pool is closing for the season, and the dogs get to have all the fun on the last day. There were many contests for the dogs; they had a regular costume contest, and then some pool themed contests like diving and swimming. There were prizes for the biggest dog, biggest splash and smallest dog in the pool, among other things.

Funds were raised through shirt sales, nail trims, concession and raffles. Donations were requested for entry.

Enjoy a compilation of some dogs enjoying a day at the pool!

This is AFNCWV’s largest fundraiser, and officials say it helps draw awareness to their organization, and their purpose of saving animals.

“Just community awareness, seeing the importance of fundraising for things like an animal shelter whether that be coming to this event, or donating supplies, or any type of monetary donation, its very important to me to be able to be involved in the community, its also important for me to be involved with the people who have adopted in the past, or bring awareness to people who are not familiar with the adoption process,” said Katie Short, Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia Shelter Coordinator.

The weekend of August 26 is the AFNCWV’s second annual Camping with K9s event at Morgantown Power Sports starting on Friday. They will be camping out in a tent until they raise $10,000 to benefit their shelter.