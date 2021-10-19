DOH officials draft terms and conditions for new bridge project, agreement awaits CSX approval

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – Residents in Terra Alta are one step close to having a new railroad crossing bridge.

On Tuesday, Preston County Commissioners, DOH officials and CSX officials met to discuss a Terra Alta bridge that’s been closed for years.

CSX owned bridge in Terra Alta

Going into the meeting CSX officials said that can finance 20% of the amount to rebuild a bridge. They also wanted to give up ownership of it. DOH officials said in the meeting that the amount to tear down and rebuild a new two-lane bridge would be around $5,000,000. The DOH asked CSX to fund 22% of the cost. If they do, the DOH will take ownership of the bridge.

Without the bridge open their is no other way to get to the other side of town if a train is crossing. Residents have to stop and wait at the crossing until the train has completely passed.

DOH officials drafted an agreement with their terms and conditions for CSX and Preston County officials to look over and consider signing. The agreement was not made available to the media.

Preston County Commissioner Don Smith said he feels the meeting went very well.

“This has been going on for 20 years,” Commissioner Smith said. “Now, hopefully, we’ll be able to move forward so that, this bridge will be taken care of and be a permanent bridge and the DOH will have ownership of it so any issues with it and inspection and thing that need improvement to it will be taken care from here on out, so we don’t have this issue ever again.”

A representative from Governor Jim Justices office was also at the meeting. Commissioners did ask the representative if Justice could look into offering funding for the new bridge.

If the agreement is signed the bridge project would take multiple years to complete.