MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Don’s Appliances held its grand opening on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Morgantown.

This store is the 11th Don’s Appliances and the first location in Morgantown, located at 550 Fort Pierpont Drive.

Don’s Appliances ribbon cutting ceremony. (WBOY Images.)

The owners say this new store is one of the largest showrooms at 10,000-square-feet and claim to have more in stock appliances then most box stores.

"We cater to property managers, to developers, to builders, but we also cater to individual home owners and just somebody looking for great price, great selection, great service," said Matthew Hillebrand, Principal and Co-Owner of Don's Appliances.























Don’s Appliances various images. (WBOY Images.)

They carry a huge selection from washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers, refrigerators, and a bit of everything.

Matthew said, “If your a tech person and you are looking for the latest and greatest we have it and we also have basic appliances.”

Don’s Appliances was originally founded in 1971 based out of Pittsburgh, Pa. and has been a family run business for 51 years.

