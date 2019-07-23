Downtown Morgantown parking garage reopened after repairs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The parking garage at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Chestnut Street in Morgantown has been reopened after recent repairs.

This garage currently provides 67 parking spaces.

The repairs were completed before the estimated completion date in August and beam work was added to the lower level for stability. Deck coating was also removed and replaced on the upper deck.

The budget for this project was about $200,000, which was mainly funded through revenue collected by the Morgantown Parking Authority through parking permits.