Easter Bunny arrives at Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Easter Bunny has officially made his arrival at one local mall.

The bunny set up at the Morgantown Mall on Saturday near the JC Penney’s entrance for some family fun. Children are invited for the next couple of weeks to come have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny, which can then be emailed to parents for a fee.

There are also raffles to win plenty of Easter prizes and even a special event that allows pets to stop by for photo ops.

“Our community is always very quick to respond and community events is driving our overall recovery from the pandemic,” said mall manager Felicia Posey about the turnout on the first weekend.

The Easter Bunny will be at the mall through April 3rd for photos.