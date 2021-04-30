“Ed”Venture Group celebrates 20th anniversary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The EdVenture Group is celebrating its 20th anniversary on June 1.

The EdVenture Group, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to helping students and teachers bring innovative change to the K-12 environment.

The organization provides training, problem solving and learning to classrooms across the state, and have learned to change with technology in the past 20 years.

“We currently have evolved over time. You know, when we first started, we were really focused just on helping teachers learn how to use technology. And, over the last 20 years, teachers have really learned how to do that on their own.” said Dr. Lydotta Taylor, President of The EdVenture Club.

The organization has brought in $25 million worth of resources to West Virginia, and plans to continue its mission.

