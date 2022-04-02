MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Empty Bowls Monongalia held it’s first bowl sale in the Mountaineer Mall on Saturday.

Empty Bowls is a non-profit organization whose goals are to end hunger by fighting food insecurity and helping the local community.

Each bowl has been hand painted by local artists, students, and volunteers.





Various hand painted bowls. (WBOY Images.)

“So, we use the Empty Bowl as a constant reminder that no matter how good things seem for us, there is always a need elsewhere and for us to reach out and extend our hand and help those in need,” said Brian Diller, Executive Director with Empty Bowls Monongalia,

Empty Bowls Monongalia serves 24 organizations who are on the front lines in meal programs, backpack programs, and food pantries.

Normally the bowls on sale today are used in the Annual Soup and Bread Luncheon, But that event was cancelled this year due to COVID.

Since this event was the first bowl sale to the public, they are considering doing more bowl sales in the future.

To help support Empty Bowls Monongalia or to find more information on a hand painted bowl, go to their website here.