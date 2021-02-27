Empty Bowls Monongalia hosts drive through soup luncheon to combat food insecurity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Mon. County organization made some changes to one of its most popular traditions this year to help fight food insecurity while staying safe.

Empty Bowls Monongalia held its annual soup luncheon at Mylan Park, this time using a drive through format to encourage social distancing. Several local restaurants donated soup for the event and those who purchased tickets were able to take home three 12 ounce containers.

All proceeds raised through the event will go towards programs helping those struggling with hunger, which has become worse since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s put a lot of pressure on the various feeding programs, and so the need to raise money to help them is greater this year than ever. So we felt it was important to be out there and be visible,” said Al Prichard, president of Empty Bowls Monongalia’s board of directors.

With all donations from local restaurants, the event was able to offer more than 60 different types of soup.

