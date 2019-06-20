Event management staffing company seeks employees for WVU athletic events

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – An event management staffing company has made its way to Morgantown.

Rhino Sports and Entertainment will be providing security, ushers, ticket scanners, and other premium areas at all of West Virginia University’s athletic facilities.

This company is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

They are now hiring and have a location in the Morgantown Mall near JCPenney and the Shoe Department. Hours are the same as Mall hours.

“You’re going to have a lot of fun with us. We’re going to play games, and we’re going to make sure that you are successful. So as long as you can stand on your feet, and don’t mind interacting with the public, and love Mountaineer Football, and all Mountaineer athletics, then you’re going to do great with us,” said Kyle Headley, Regional Operations Manager with Rhino Sports and Entertainment.

Open interviews for Rhino Sports will be held Saturday, June 29th, from 10 am to 1 p.m. at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum.

Find more information about Rhino Sports and Entertainment here.